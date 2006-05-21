Pfizer: Lipitor "cheaper" than generic Zocor

World pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said that a new economic analysis shows that its blockbuster cholesterol lowerer Lipitor is still more cost effective than cheaper generic verisons of Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) because Lipitor (atorvastatin) patients have less heart attacks, strokes and other costly cardiovascular procedures.

The data comes at a time when the pharmaceutical industry expects to see revenue from Lipitor, the world's best-selling drug, diminished by generic competition. Pfizer shares rose $0.39 to close at $24.69 on the day the study findings were released, May 15.

The economic analysis examined the results from the IDEAL (Incremental Decrease in Endpoints Through Aggressive Lipid Lowering) trial to analyze the cost effectiveness of treatment with Lipitor and Zocor in Sweden, where Zocor is available generically as simvastatin, and found that Lipitor patients (80mg) had a greater reductions in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular procedures than those on a standard dose of Zocor (20mg-40mg). The results also showed that one out of six events could be avoided for patients treated with intensive Lipitor therapy above and beyond those treated with Zocor over 4.8 years.