Friday 22 November 2024

Pfizer: Lipitor "cheaper" than generic Zocor

21 May 2006

World pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said that a new economic analysis shows that its blockbuster cholesterol lowerer Lipitor is still more cost effective than cheaper generic verisons of Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) because Lipitor (atorvastatin) patients have less heart attacks, strokes and other costly cardiovascular procedures.

The data comes at a time when the pharmaceutical industry expects to see revenue from Lipitor, the world's best-selling drug, diminished by generic competition. Pfizer shares rose $0.39 to close at $24.69 on the day the study findings were released, May 15.

The economic analysis examined the results from the IDEAL (Incremental Decrease in Endpoints Through Aggressive Lipid Lowering) trial to analyze the cost effectiveness of treatment with Lipitor and Zocor in Sweden, where Zocor is available generically as simvastatin, and found that Lipitor patients (80mg) had a greater reductions in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular procedures than those on a standard dose of Zocor (20mg-40mg). The results also showed that one out of six events could be avoided for patients treated with intensive Lipitor therapy above and beyond those treated with Zocor over 4.8 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze