Pfizer: Record Number Of Drugs In Phases II & III

The number of New Chemical Entities in Pfizer's research and development pipeline is unprecedented for Pfizer, and perhaps the pharmaceutical industry in general, according to John Niblack, executive vice president for R&D at the company.

At a presentation to analysts and journalists at the company's headquarters last week, Dr Niblack highlighted recent developments such as the new radiologic data on Enablex (tenidap) in arthritis patients (see page 18) and new indications for the azalide antibiotic Zithromax (azithromycin) which are under review at the US Food and Drug Administration.

Furthermore, he noted that by the end of this year the company plans to have six drugs in Phase III clinical trials, rising to an impressive 14 NCEs in worldwide Phase III development by the end of 1995: "clearly a record for Pfizer, and to the best of my knowledge for the industry," commented Dr Niblack, adding that "Pfizer clearly has the ammunition to make multiple new product launches before 2000, and the pipeline to ensure consistent further productivity into the next decade."