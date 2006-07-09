Pfizer's Chantix shows promise in trials

Global drug major Pfizer's developmental smoking cessation product Chantix (varenicline) has shown efficacy, according to data from three pivotal studies, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The product is designed to partially activate the nicotinic receptor and reduce the severity of the smoker's craving and the withdrawal symptoms from nicotine. It also has the potential to diminish the sense of satisfaction associated with smoking, helping to break the cycle of addiction. In trials, 44% of patients treated with 1mg of the drug two times a day had stopped smoking after 12 weeks, compared with 30% of those subjects who received bupropion SR (150mg), and 18% given placebo.
