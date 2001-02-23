Pfizer's Diflucan for S Africa "within weeks"

Pfizer and the South African Department of Health have announced thatdistribution of Diflucan (fluconazole) free to South African HIV/AIDS patients will begin at government hospitals and clinics "within weeks."
On February 21, Diflucan was approved in the country for the treatment of the fungal infection esophageal candidiasis, which is estimated to affect up to 40% of HIV/AIDS sufferers. It is already approved in South Africa as a treatment for cryptococcal meningitis.
The statement said that patients will receive the drug for as long as they need it, and those in the program will continue to receive it free when the program ends in December 2002. The program is expected to cost the company more than 375 million rand ($48 million).
