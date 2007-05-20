Pfizer's Macugen improves QoL with early treatment

World drug giant Pfizer says that the abstracts presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology congress in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, have highlighted the clinical benefits associated with earlier treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration using Macugen (pegaptanib injection).
Data from two retrospective, epidemiological studies indicate that potentially better visual outcomes may be achieved with early treatment of AMD. Results from a 100-patient Spanish study show delayed treatment results in a substantial loss of visual acuity, while interim findings from a US study suggest that Macugen treatment given earlier in the course of the disease may provide better clinical benefits, the firm noted.
In addition, the Working Group unveiled details of the PERSPECTIVES study, a 102-week, open-label, multicenter trial in 18 countries designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Macugen 0.3mg for the preservation of vision and quality of life in subjects with early and established choroidal neovascularization neovascular AMD lesions.
