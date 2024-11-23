Ph I Data For Aronex' New Anthracycline

Aronex Pharmaceuticals' novel anthracycline, annamycin, has been foundto have a favorable side-effect profile at its maximum tolerated dose, according to Phase I data presented at ASCO. Doses ranged from 3mg/m2 to 240mg/m2.

"At any of the doses evaluated, there was no definite evidence of cardiotoxicity or mucositis," said the company. Both these effects are common problems with currently-used anthracyclines such as doxorubicin. Nausea and alopecia were minimal, and the dose-limiting effect was thrombocytopenia. Aside from its greater tolerability, annamycin can be used in multidrug-resistant tumors, according to preclinical data.

Aronex' chief medical officer David Gordon said that now that the MTD has been identified, the drug is entering a Phase II trial in patients with anthracycline-resistant breast cancer.