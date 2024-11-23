Saturday 23 November 2024

Ph I Data For Aronex' New Anthracycline

29 May 1997

Aronex Pharmaceuticals' novel anthracycline, annamycin, has been foundto have a favorable side-effect profile at its maximum tolerated dose, according to Phase I data presented at ASCO. Doses ranged from 3mg/m2 to 240mg/m2.

"At any of the doses evaluated, there was no definite evidence of cardiotoxicity or mucositis," said the company. Both these effects are common problems with currently-used anthracyclines such as doxorubicin. Nausea and alopecia were minimal, and the dose-limiting effect was thrombocytopenia. Aside from its greater tolerability, annamycin can be used in multidrug-resistant tumors, according to preclinical data.

Aronex' chief medical officer David Gordon said that now that the MTD has been identified, the drug is entering a Phase II trial in patients with anthracycline-resistant breast cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze