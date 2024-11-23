Ph I Data With GalaGen's Diffistat-G

GalaGen's polyclonal antibody Diffistat-G, for the treatment ofantibiotic-associated diarrhea, has proved safe and effective in a Phase I trial, results of which were published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (February 14).

The product was well-tolerated and caused no adverse reactions, plus it retained its ability to neutralize toxins produced by Clostridium difficile even after gastrointestinal passage, says the company. Enrollment for a second Phase I trial has been completed, in which different formulations of Diffistat-G will be evaluated.