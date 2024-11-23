Ph II Data With Vertex' 141W94

Preliminary data from a Phase II, 12-week study of VertexPharmaceuticals' HIV protease inhibitor, 141W94 (VX 478), have shown that the drug, when used in combination with Glaxo Wellcome's nucleoside analogs Retrovir (zidovudine) and Epivir (lamivudine), suppresses viral load at below detectable levels in about 70% of patients.

Patients receiving triple therapy with the highest dose of 141W94 (1,200mg twice daily), saw a median reduction in viral load of more than 99.8% at study end. 141W94 is currently in Phase III clinical trials and is being developed by GW worldwide, except for the Far East where it is being developed by Kissei Pharmaceutical.