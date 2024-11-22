Pharma Market Forecasts

The total pharmaceutical market in the Netherlands was valued at $2.28 billion in 1994 by PMSI International's 1995 Pharmaceutical Global Review, an increase of 14.5% in the previous year, when it grew only 4.3%. PMSI projects an average annual growth rate of 7.5% to the year 2000, when the market should reach a value of $3.78 billion.

The leading product categories in 1994 were as follows: Therapy group Sales +/-% $ Mill on 1993 H2 antagonists 129.4 +9.7 Corticoids inhalant 89.7 +25.5 Calcium antagonists (plain) 89.0 +24.7 ACE inhibitors 87.0 +26.6 Acid pump inhibitors 84.5 +30.9 Human insulin 70.7 +19.2 Antirheumatics (NSAID) 69.4 +10.0 Beta blockers (plain) 67.7 +13.0 Antidepressants 66.4 +45.3 B2 stimulants inhalant 64.1 +22.8 Source: PMSI International