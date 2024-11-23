Pharma News From Around Europe

The current issue of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers'Association (AESGP) Euro OTC News publication reports that in Norway, the prices of non-prescription drugs rose 2.4% on average in 1996, compared with a rise of 10.1% in 1995.
Norway abolished price controls on over-the-counter medicines on January 1, 1995, and has announced plans to privatize the country's largest wholesaler, the Norwegian Medicinal Depot. There are, says the government, no longer any health or medical reasons to maintain state control over this or any other drug wholesaler.
OTCs accounted for 12.6% of Norway's total pharmaceutical market in 1996.
