Pharma warns Brazil over patents

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical ManufacturersAssociations has warned Brazil that pharmaceutical manufacturers will suspend their investments in the country if it keeps challenging their intellectual property rights and breaking patents, according to local reports.
IFPMA director general Harvey Bale said that drugmakers had invested more than $1 billion in Brazil after the country's patent law was passed in 1997. He added that Brazilian state-owned drugmakers have huge debts and warned that if they take over R&D, this will lead to a reduction in drugs and pharmaceuticals.
