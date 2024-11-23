Pharmaceutical Trends In South Africa; What Future?

The first democratic election in 300 years in South Africa introduced the world's newest democracy, but there is still great uncertainty about the overall economic philosophy to be followed in South Africa. Although there is a fair amount of talk about retaining the free market system, it seems that it may not be the case in respect of certain industries - one of which could be the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

The African National Congress released a National Health Plan based on the primary health care approach in April this year, immediately after the elections. This is regarded by many as setting goals rather than a practical plan to introduce a new health care system. In fact, the document acknowledges the need for appropriate data and recommends further research. However, as apartheid created a fragmented system with "inequitable access and a bias towards curative care and the private sector," the ANC's insistence on "a complete transformation of the health care delivery system and all relevant institutions" in order to redress social and economic injustices, is not negotiable.

While only stating that a "single, comprehensive, equitable and integrated national health system" should be created, it seems clear that the prime objective of the ANC is to introduce a National Health Scheme, possibly based on principles applied in the UK. Some ANC representatives hold the view that the private sector will continue only in the interim, until the NHS has been put into place. If an NHS is the objective, it could have a major impact on private health care services, as well as on the pharmaceutical industry.