AEterna Zentaris names Richard Sachse as chief scientific officer

Canadian drugmaker AEterna Zentaris (TSX: AEZ) has appointed Richard Sachse as senior vice president, chief scientific officer.

Before joining AEterna Zentaris, Dr Sachse was vice president, head of global translational medicine at German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are very proud to welcome Dr Sachse to our leadership team. As CSO, he will be responsible for all areas of our global research and development activities, while also serving on the corporate operating committee. In developing his industry career, Dr Sachse has held increasingly responsible positions with several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Schwarz Pharma, UCB and Boehringer Ingelheim, overseeing major drug development programs in a variety of different therapeutic areas, including oncology and endocrinology," said David Dodd, president and chief executive of AEterna Zentaris.