Asia-Pacific anti-hypertensives market to reach $20 billion by 2021; Report

The anti-hypertensive therapeutics market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries of Australia, India, China, and Japan will expand in value from $15.7 billion in 2014 to reach $19.9 billion by 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.
Business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report states that this modest market growth rate will be primarily due to the lack of hypertension awareness, which leads to low diagnosis and treatment rates.
Aswini Nath, an analyst for GBI Research, says Japan is the largest anti-hypertensive therapy market among the four APAC countries, valued at $8.1 billion in 2014 and representing 52% of the region’s anti-hypertensive treatment space.
