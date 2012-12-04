Baxter to expand renal therapies range with $4 billion buy of Gambro

Confirming recent rumors and speculation, Baxter International (NYSE:BAX ) said yesterday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gambro AB, a privately held dialysis product company based in Lund, Sweden, for total consideration of 26.5 billion Swedish kronor (around $4.0 billion).
Gambro is a global medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and supplying dialysis products and therapies for patients with acute or chronic kidney disease. The acquisition gives Baxter a comprehensive dialysis product portfolio, complements the US firm's global home dialysis offerings, and positions the company to better meet the evolving needs of the large and growing dialysis market.
"Baxter has a legacy of innovation in dialysis, including the development of peritoneal dialysis for the treatment of end-stage kidney disease patients in the home. This acquisition further strengthens our global dialysis offerings by extending our portfolio in the hemodialysis segment," said Robert Parkinson Jr, chairman and chief executive of Baxter, adding: "This transaction will provide attractive returns and enhance Baxter's sales and earnings growth over the company's current long-range financial plan."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze