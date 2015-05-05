Belgian biopharma market strong since financial crisis, according to new report

Despite the ongoing financial and economic crisis since 2008, the Belgian biopharma market has seen the creation of a high number of jobs, and significant investments in research and development and exports.

In addition to the contribution to patients’ wellbeing, pharma companies have been the source of economic prosperity for Belgium in recent years. There are more than 200 active pharma companies active in the country at present, and the ecosystem is improving domestic competition, laying the groundwork for scientific advancements, and strengthening the socioeconomic fabric of the country.

Pharma.be, the industry body for the Belgian biopharma industry, has published a new report showing the domestic contribution between 2008 and 2014. It showed that biopharma employs 7.3% of all employees in the manufacturing industry, to a total of over 34,000 people. This marks a 1.3% increase between 2013 and 2014, and since 2008, that figure has gone up 5.5%. In terms of who the sector employs, one in three workers in the biopharma industry has a university-level education.