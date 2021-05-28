Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Insufficient data on use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat COVID-19, says EMA

28 May 2021

The European Medicines Agency’s COVID-19 taskforce (COVID-EFT) is advising healthcare professionals that there is currently insufficient evidence that inhaled corticosteroids are beneficial for people with COVID-19.

Although the taskforce found no safety risks from studies so far, it could not exclude the possibility of harm from the use of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19 who have normal levels of oxygen.

The advice follows a review of current evidence amid growing interest in inhaled corticosteroids (eg, budesonide, ciclesonide) for treating outpatients with COVID-19.

Inhaled corticosteroids are generally used for treating inflammatory conditions in the lung, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). More evidence from clinical trials is necessary to establish the benefits of inhaled corticosteroids in people with COVID-19.

Current evidence from clinical trials does, however, support the use of dexamethasone, a systemic corticosteroid, in patients with COVID-19.

In September 2020, on the basis of robust data, the EMA endorsed the use of oral or injectable dexamethasone in patients with COVID-19 who require supplemental oxygen therapy.



