BRIEF—Rubraca data validates European and UK approvals

Privately-held Austrian firm pharmaand Gmbh (pharma&) has announced the presentation of new data from the randomized, Phase III company-sponsored ATHENA trial.

The interim post-progression data and updated survival from the ATHENA-MONO portion of the trial continue to validate the use of Rubraca (rucaparib) for the first-line maintenance treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in the homologous recombination deficiency and intent-to-treat populations.

Rubraca reduced the risk of disease progression compared to placebo.

This data further validates the first-line maintenance approval of Rubraca by the European Medicines Agency and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Rubraca is not currently approved in the first-line ovarian cancer maintenance setting by the US Food and Drug Administration.