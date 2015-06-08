Sunday 24 November 2024

British pharma industry makes $315 million payment to underwrite medicines bill growth

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2015
ukparliament-big

The UK pharmaceutical industry has made a payment of £207 million ($315 million) to underwrite the growth of the medicines bill for the first quarter of 2015.

The payment, announced by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the UK’s Department of Health, comes under the 2014 Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS). The growth rate of branded medicines covered under the scheme for the last six months stood at 3.03%, which is lower than the original forecast rate of 3.52%.

Alison Clough, acting chief executive and executive director of commercial, UK, for the ABPI, said: “Today’s announcement once again demonstrates industry’s commitment to supporting the NHS in a time of austerity and reinforces the unique opportunity that the PPRS  provides government and the NHS to offer patients access to newer, innovative medicines at minimal additional cost. During 2014 industry paid a total of £310 million to the Department of Health under the PPRS and it is anticipating payments in excess of £800 million for 2015. The Department has announced that the NHS has received £796 million of these expected payments in its budget for this financial year. The NHS needs to ensure that this money allows clinicians to prescribe the medicines that they believe are right for their patients without undue focus on cost. This is currently not happening."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze