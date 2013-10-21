Canada welcomes Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with Europe

Canada’s Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) has welcomed the Canadian Government’s announcement over the successful conclusion of negotiations surrounding the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)
On Friday Canada signed the CETA trade agreement with the European Union. The agreement included life sciences intellectual property improvements such as Patent Term Restoration, which will offer research-based pharmaceutical companies the potential to recover up to two years of time lost on their patent as a result of lengthy regulatory and government approval processes. Canada is the only G7 nation that does not provide any form of patent term restoration.
In addition, the Right of Appeal will allow research-based pharmaceutical companies to more effectively appeal court decisions where a patent is ruled invalid, a process that has been available to challengers but not to patent-owners to date. Rx&D has maintained that regardless of the initial court decision, equal appeal rights for both parties are vital for a fair judicial system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze