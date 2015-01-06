Columbia Labs appoints Bridget Martell to newly-created chief medical officer position

Women’s health specialist Columbia Laboratories (Nasdaq: CBRX) has appointed Bridget Martell to the newly-created position of chief medical officer.
Dr Martell has been hired as part of the company’s project to advance a proprietary drug program, with Columbia expecting to advance its next candidate, COL-1077 for gynecological procedure-related pain, into clinical trials this year.
Frank Condella, president and chief executive of Columbia, said: "Bridget has extensive experience managing clinical development and medical affairs activities for leading pharmaceutical companies, making her the ideal candidate to oversee the resumption of our proprietary product development program. Her successful track record of advancing novel formulations through clinical development and regulatory approval will benefit Columbia as we prepare COL-1077 for clinical trials and evaluate other new products and technologies in women's health.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze