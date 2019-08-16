Conspiracy among Pharma front groups alleged in PharmacyChecker.com lawsuit

Brand name medicines often cost 80%-90% less from licensed pharmacies in Canada and other countries than from pharmacies in the USA.

However, according to a lawsuit filed this week by PharmacyChecker.com in the Southern District Court of New York, an alleged conspiracy involving front groups for Big Pharma is keeping these lower priced drugs out of reach of millions of Americans.

PharmacyChecker.com claims to be the only independent company monitoring and verifying the credentials of international online pharmacies and comparing prices of the prescription drugs available from these licensed pharmacies.