Daiichi Sankyo starts patient registration for new heart-condition drug in Europe

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says it has enrolled the first patient for its trial to find out the impact of the Lixiana (edoxaban), its drug to treat heart disorders.
The company in a statement said under the program it will study the safety and efficacy parameters across 12 countries in Europe and collect data from up to 15,700 patients.
Juan-Carlos Jaramillo, head of market access and medical affairs, said: “Daiichi Sankyo is investing in the late phase program for edoxaban to answer customer’s question on the use of Lixiana.”
