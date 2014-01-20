Drug sales in Ukraine will continue to grow despite lower consumer purchasing power

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical market grew last year, despite the reduction of purchasing power of local consumers which was observed in 2013, according to an official report of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
Last year, the market grew by 12.55 % to 30 billion hryvnia ($3.75 billion), in value terms, compared to 2012. At the same time in volume terms the growth was only 0.79% and reached 1.3 billion packages.
According to representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Industry and Trade, despite the achieved growth, 2013 became not the best year for the domestic pharmaceutical market for the last several years, as the growth of the market, which has been observed in recent years, has significantly declined.
