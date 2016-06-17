EMA June meeting discusses multi-annual work plan to 2020 and other things

At its June meeting, the European Medicine Agency’s Management Board adopted the EMA’s multiannual work program to 2020.

This program supports the implementation of the joint strategy to 2020 for the European medicines regulatory network developed by the EMA and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA). The multiannual work program outlines the main initiatives and activities that the Agency will undertake in the coming years to support the achievement of common goals.

The document will be published shortly on the EMA website and will be reviewed annually.