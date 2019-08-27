Saturday 23 November 2024

EU pledges record 550 million-euro contribution to fight AIDS, TB and malaria

Pharmaceutical
27 August 2019
globalfund-big

During the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, over the weekend and Monday, the European Union announced a 550 million-euro ($611 million) pledge to The Global Fund.

The Fund is an international partnership to fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world. Its work has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on this occasion: “The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its creation, when the AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis epidemics seemed to be unbeatable. And today we are announcing a record contribution of a further 550 million euros. We hope the international community will follow suit and step up the fight to fulfil the Fund's target of ending these diseases' epidemics by 2030.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
44 million euros dedicated to malaria research in Africa
3 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global Fund reaches HIV drug deal with 14 suppliers, saving $324 million
16 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
US government sets the tone for Global Fund talks with $4.3 billion pledge
1 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Global Fund has saved 32 million, report claims
19 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze