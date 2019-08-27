EU pledges record 550 million-euro contribution to fight AIDS, TB and malaria

During the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, over the weekend and Monday, the European Union announced a 550 million-euro ($611 million) pledge to The Global Fund.

The Fund is an international partnership to fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world. Its work has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on this occasion: “The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its creation, when the AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis epidemics seemed to be unbeatable. And today we are announcing a record contribution of a further 550 million euros. We hope the international community will follow suit and step up the fight to fulfil the Fund's target of ending these diseases' epidemics by 2030.”