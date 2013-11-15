EU steps up its fight against drug-resistant bacteria

A survey published by the European Commission today (November 15) reveals a decrease in antibiotic use in humans since 2009 and growing public awareness that antibiotics do not kill viruses.
However, this positive news is overshadowed by data released in parallel by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showing a marked increase in Europe of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria resistant to the carbapenems – last-line antibiotics used to treat health care associated infections.
The Commission is therefore stepping up the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through the funding of 15 new research projects ( MEMO/13/996) and harmonized rules on the collection of data on AMR linked to animals and food ( MEMO/13/994).
