Sunday 24 November 2024

European experts criticize the Drugs Act; focus on Bulgarian drug shortages

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2014

European experts have claimed as unlawful the measures introduced by the amendments to the Act for Medicinal Products in Human Medicine which applies a new licensing regime for export.

The new amendments will require each dealer to wait 30 days for an opinion from the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA) on any medication on the positive list, which includes nearly 3,000 products.

Heinz Kobelt, director European affairs of the European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical (EAEPC) companies and Thilo Baurot, board member of the German Association of the parallel importers expressed concern that the amendments were not synchronized with the European Union and, if law changes enter into force, Bulgaria is threatened to sentence penalties procedure due to the restrictions that the Law imposes on the free movement of goods within the EU. Estonia, Spain, Greece and Portugal have already faced such issues and after the intervention of the Commission they have given more freedom to parallel trade. In Slovakia the adoption of the final decision is yet to come.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze