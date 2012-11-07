Exonhit to acquire InGen BioSciences for 18 million euros

French drug discovery and development firm Exonhit Therapeutics (ALEHT:FP) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of InGen BioSciences from its founders and financial shareholders, IPSA (ex Innoven Partenaires) and funds managed by Amundi Private Equity Funds.
The total purchase price of 18 million euros ($23.1 million) will be paid in cash for 8 million euros and the balance in Exonhit stock, to be issued to InGen BioSciences’ shareholders. Subject to customary precedent conditions as well as a financing through a private placement, this acquisition is expected to close in December 2012 following approval from Exonhit’s shareholders.
As part of this transaction, Exonhit will undertake in the next few days a financing through a private placement with institutional investors, per article L.411-2 II of the French monetary and financial Code, for approximately 6 million euros to fund the cash portion of the acquisition. The balance of the cash payment, approximately 2 million euros, will be funded with existing company cash.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze