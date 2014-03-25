Foreign drug producers continue to dominate in the Russian pharmaceutical market, despite the attempts of the government to create conditions to increase the share of domestic producers, according to a recent report of members of the Russian Parliament (State Duma).
According to Fedot Tumusov, a member of the Duma Committee on Health, only 20% of the annual revenue of the Russian pharmaceutical industry remains within the country, while the remaining become revenue of foreign producers, operating in Russia.
According to analysts, due to lack of domestic production, Russia continues to purchase some very expensive drugs abroad.
