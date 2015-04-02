France Biotech and AFCROS express fears amid French clinical trial deadlock

France Biotech and AFCROS, the French industry body for clinical research, have spoken out on the need to preserve and safeguard the excellence of the research sector and its jobs.
AFCROS has issued a statement which it says is "ringing the alarm bell" on the extent to which France has lost its position as an attractive proposition for clinical research. The trade group has been drawing the attention of stakeholders, especially public authorities, to the detrimental effect of the current deadlock in analyzing clinical trial data if it is not swiftly resolved.
Six regional commmittees stop accepting dossiers
