Germany's Saltigo to manufacture novel drug pipeline product for Daiichi Sankyo

German custom manufacturing specialist Saltigo GmbH, a subsidiary of Lanxess (Xetra: LXS), has signed a deal with Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) to provide contract manufacturing service.

Saltigo, which achieved total sales in 2012 of 1,674 million euros ($2.1 million) signed the agreement in Tokyo in preparation for the commercialization of one of Daiichi Sankyo’s novel drug pipeline projects.

Wolfgang Schmitz, managing director of Saltigo, said: “Daiichi Sankyo is one of the largest pharma players in the second largest pharma market in the world and decided to work with a globally-recognized CMO-partner such as our company. It is a great honor for Saltigo to enter into this agreement with Daiichi Sankyo and we look forward to the continuation and further proactive development of our business relationship.”