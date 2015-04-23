Gordon Naylor to lead CSL’s global influenza vaccine business

Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) today announced that Gordon Naylor will lead the company’s new global influenza vaccine business, which is planned for launch at the start of 2016.

Mr Naylor is currently the company’s chief financial officer and has held executive management responsibility for CSL’s existing vaccines and pharmaceutical subsidiary, bioCSL, since 2012.



In October 2014, CSL agreed to acquire Novartis’ global influenza vaccine business for $275 million, and foreshadowed intentions to combine it with bioCSL. Completion of the acquisition is planned for December 31, 2015, and remains subject to regulatory approvals in a number of jurisdictions.



Will create world’s second largest flu vaccine manufacturer

The combination of the two businesses is expected to create the world’s second largest influenza vaccine manufacturing company with plants in the USA, UK, Germany and Australia, a diversified product portfolio and strong pandemic capabilities in its major centres of operation. The business will continue to manufacture, in-license and distribute a broad range of vaccines and specialty pharmaceuticals in Australia and New Zealand.



Mr Naylor will continue in his current role throughout a transition period with his successor. bioCSL’s operations will continue under the management of the current leadership team until completion of the acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccine business. An international search will shortly commence for Mr Naylor’s successor as chief financial officer, allowing for a planned transition process.