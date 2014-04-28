Saturday 8 November 2025

Informal meeting of EU Health Ministers gets under way in Athens

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2014
greece-big-1

Greek Health Minister, Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, is today and tomorrow hosting the Informal Meeting of the European Ministers of Health, at Zappeion Megaron in Athens. The Ministers will have the opportunity to discuss a number of very important health issues for European Union citizens and the sustainability of health systems.

Minister Georgiadis said that “recognizing that good health is a prerequisite for economic growth and well-being, one of the most serious challenges Europe is facing today is how to make health systems sustainable and more responsive to the healthcare needs of European citizens, while migrant health is also of great importance and needs our full attention”.

Ministers will discuss issues related to e-health solutions contributing to the efficiency of health systems, including ePrescription and mHealth.
During the first session, “migration and public health”, Ministers will concentrate on migration and its implications on public health and health services, focusing particularly on how to better address the health needs of the migrants and highlight the positive aspects of an enhanced cooperation of the EU Member States on a common public health challenge.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze