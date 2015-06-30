IND for ovarian cancer transferred to Prescient for Phase Ib/II trial

Clinical-stage oncology company Prescient Therapeutics has notified the US Food and Drug Administration of the transfer of the Investigational New Drug (IND) for its novel drug candidate PTX-200 in a Phase Ib/II trial for metastatic ovarian cancer.

This follows the acquisition of the drug from AKTivate Therapeutics in late 2014. A Phase Ib/II trial of PTX-200, formerly known as TCN-P, with the current standard of care is already underway in patients with recurrent or persistent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at Florida’s Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Six patients are enrolled in the trial, examining the compound in combination with standard of care cisplatin. This trial was previously funded by a grant from the US Department of Defense.

Prescient is planning a Phase Ib/II trial evaluating PTX-200 as a new therapy for acute myeloid leukemia in late 2015.