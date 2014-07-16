Sunday 24 November 2024

LEO Pharma strikes global dermatology deal with KLOK Tech

16 July 2014
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma and Canada’s KLOX Technologies, both privately-held companies, have entered into a worldwide license and joint venture agreement, excluding Canada, to further develop and commercialize KLOX’s BioPhotonic technology platform in dermatology.

The accord between the companies includes a "European Conformity" CE approved treatment for moderate to severe acne, and LEO Pharma will also make an (undisclosed) equity investment in KLOX.

The deal paves the way for LEO Pharma’s first medical device therapy and first global market entry in acne, the most common skin disease affecting more than 150 million people worldwide. In turn, KLOX has gained global access for its game-changing acne treatment, another significant milestone, as it builds on commercial partnerships to fuel its growth and bring its proprietary and innovative treatments to market in dermatology.

