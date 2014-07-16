LEO Pharma strikes global dermatology deal with KLOK Tech

Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma and Canada’s KLOX Technologies, both privately-held companies, have entered into a worldwide license and joint venture agreement, excluding Canada, to further develop and commercialize KLOX’s BioPhotonic technology platform in dermatology.
The accord between the companies includes a "European Conformity" CE approved treatment for moderate to severe acne, and LEO Pharma will also make an (undisclosed) equity investment in KLOX.
The deal paves the way for LEO Pharma’s first medical device therapy and first global market entry in acne, the most common skin disease affecting more than 150 million people worldwide. In turn, KLOX has gained global access for its game-changing acne treatment, another significant milestone, as it builds on commercial partnerships to fuel its growth and bring its proprietary and innovative treatments to market in dermatology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze