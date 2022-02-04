Medicines Australia says new NMP should be pushed back until after federal election

Pharma trade group Medicines Australia is calling for the new National Medicines Policy (NMP) to be pushed back until after the federal election, expected in May.

Elizabeth de Somer, Medicines Australia chief executive, said that the NMP Review Consultation Draft, released quietly online this week, has put cost savings ahead of better health outcomes for the Australian community, and has allowed only two weeks for stakeholder feedback.

“The new National Medicines Policy is far too important to be rushed. Medicines Australia believes the government must hit the pause button and allow more detailed examination and consultation on the Draft,” Ms de Somer said.