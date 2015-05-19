MEPs propose blueprint for safer health care, inc antibiotic resistance

Suggested ways to improve patient safety, including tackling growing resistance to human and veterinary antibiotics, using today’s treatments more responsibly and promoting innovation, are set out in a resolution voted on Tuesday in the European Parliament.
Members of the European Parliament (MEP) note that 8%-12% of patients in European Union hospitals suffer adverse events, such as health care-related infections, which are implicated in 37,000 deaths a year and place a heavy burden on limited health service budgets.
“Austerity measures cannot be imposed in such a way that they affect the safety of patients, staff or experts in hospitals,” said lead MEP Piernicola Pedicini (EFDD, Italy), whose recommendations were approved by 637 votes to 32, with 10 abstentions.
