Mexico's pharma and health care industry improving; report

Market research group Business Monitor has just released its latest findings on Mexico’s pharmaceuticals and health care sector in its newly-published Mexico Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report.

The report discusses how under the Pacific Alliance agreement, Chile, Peru and Colombia will recognize medicine registrations issued by Mexico’s COFEPRlS (The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk), and allow easy entry to pharmaceutical products approved by the organization.

Business Monitor believe that Mexico's well-recognized drug approval standard among Latin American countries should encourage multinationals to launch more products in the country and pave the way for an integrated pharmaceutical market among Pacific Alliance member states. It foresees multinationals and Mexican drugmakers enjoying faster access to markets in the member states, and local consumers having higher quality and potentially lower priced medicines immediately available to them.