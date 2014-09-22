Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma gains approval for Telavic in genotype 2 HCV

Japanese pharma company Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) has received approval for an additional indication of chronic hepatitis C genotype 2 for Telavic (telaprevir) in Japan.

The oral treatment inhibits NS3-4A serine protease to suppress the hepatitis C virus. It has been used to treat patients with genotype 1, which account for 70% of Japanese hepatitis C carriers. The new indication means that Telavic is also available for the remaining 30% of Japanese patients with genotype 2. These patients who have failed prior treatment with IFN-based therapy have not had access to an effective treatment before.