New study questions clinical trial data for kidney cancer drugs

When prescribing newly-approved drugs, physicians rely on data from clinical trials to understand the benefits and risks of those drugs for patients.
However, a study published in the Journal of Oncology Practice, reported by EurekAlert, showed that for certain cancer drugs, participants in clinical trials are often not representative of the patients that ultimately take them, raising questions about the direct applicability of trial data.
"We found that patients participating in clinical trials are younger and healthier than many of the patients who are receiving these drugs in the clinical setting," said Aaron Mitchell, Hematology/Oncology Fellow at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Medical Center, USA, and the paper's lead author.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze