New UK human studies funded by £60 million investment to research Parkinson’s, addiction and immunity

Three new research programs have been funded as part of a £60 million ($96 million) investment from the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC).

The latest phase of the MRC’s Experimental Medicine Challenge will provide new insights into the biological mechanisms of Parkinson’s disease, reduced immunity in the elderly and the way the gut and brain interact to influence addictive behavior. The research programs aim to deliver a step-change in understanding of disease by using human volunteers in experimental studies.

The MRC said human experiments could help scientists to identify new opportunities to intervene with medical treatments.