Partnership led by UK Medical Research Council to invest more than $368 million in medical technology

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has announced that a partnership led by the Medical Research Council is to invest more than £230 million ($368 million) in technologies to identify causes of diseases such as cancer and dementia.
These will be used to establish differences in the cellular and molecular makeup of patients affect how they respond to diseases and treatment as part of the Clinical Research Infrastructure Initiative.
Funding will come from the UK government, devolved regional administrations, Arthritis Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and Cancer Research UK. It will take place in 23 key projects at centers across the country, including research teams at 15 universities, and many of these will involve partnering between academic researchers and pharma and biotech companies.
