Pharma challenged by increasing global market access complexity

New research indicates that global market access planning is growing in complexity as each country’s evolving regulations change the context in which pharmaceutical brands are entering and maximizing their presence.

Health care reforms and cost containment measures are impacting pharmaceutical spending in markets like Colombia or Taiwan, which also have positives for pharma - like a relatively high level of pharmaceutical spending or pervasive health insurance coverage, according to market research firm Decision Resources Group’s Country Experts in New Global Market Access Webinar Series.

Other markets such as Vietnam or the Philippines - are increasing financial support for health care expenditures to relieve high out-of-pocket costs, though weak intellectual property protection policies are a concern.



Key Facts