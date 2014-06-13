Pharma challenged by increasing global market access complexity

New research indicates that global market access planning is growing in complexity as each country’s evolving regulations change the context in which pharmaceutical brands are entering and maximizing their presence.
Health care reforms and cost containment measures are impacting pharmaceutical spending in markets like Colombia or Taiwan, which also have positives for pharma - like a relatively high level of pharmaceutical spending or pervasive health insurance coverage, according to market research firm Decision Resources Group’s Country Experts in New Global Market Access Webinar Series.
Other markets such as Vietnam or the Philippines - are increasing financial support for health care expenditures to relieve high out-of-pocket costs, though weak intellectual property protection policies are a concern.
Key Facts
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze