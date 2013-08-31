Pharmaceutical patent sale of first-in-class compounds to treat women's health needs

IP Shakti, an early-stage seed fund for biomedical and life science innovations and the exclusive broker of patents for therapeutic compounds currently in clinical development, has partnered with a California pharmaceutical company to market patent assets corresponding to three new therapeutics to treat women's health needs.

This is a unique opportunity for large and small bio-medical research and development companies to access patent assets related to first-in-class therapeutic compounds that are currently in clinical development, says IP Shakti, noting the following:

Menerba is a first-in-class treatment for hot-flashes experienced during menopause. In Phase I and II clinical trials, patients taking Menerba were 2.3 times more likely to have a 50% reduction in the number of hot flashes experienced, with no severe adverse effects compared to those receiving the placebo. The safety and tolerability profile was found to be favorable and superior to existing hormone replacement therapies. The Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls review has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, as required to begin Phase III clinical trials. The compound has strong intellectual property protection, with 38 patents covering the composition of matter, structure-function, and therapeutic use. These patents provide intellectual property protection through 2026.