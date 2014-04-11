Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee April meeting highlights

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) gave a recommendation on one safety review and started four new safety reviews at its April meeting.
Recommends against combined use of drugs affecting the renin-angiotensin system
The PRAC has advised that the combined use of two medicines of different classes acting on the renin-angiotensin (RAS) system, a hormone system that controls blood pressure and the volume of fluids in the body, should not be recommended. The affected medicines (called RAS-acting agents) are used particularly in the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) and congestive heart failure (a type of heart disease where the heart cannot pump enough blood around the body).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze