Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee April meeting highlights

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) gave a recommendation on one safety review and started four new safety reviews at its April meeting.

Recommends against combined use of drugs affecting the renin-angiotensin system

The PRAC has advised that the combined use of two medicines of different classes acting on the renin-angiotensin (RAS) system, a hormone system that controls blood pressure and the volume of fluids in the body, should not be recommended. The affected medicines (called RAS-acting agents) are used particularly in the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) and congestive heart failure (a type of heart disease where the heart cannot pump enough blood around the body).