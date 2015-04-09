Polish pharmacy sales of cardio drugs forecast to grow, but slowly

Drugs used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases are the key group of pharmaceuticals – in 2014, the value of sales of cardiac medications in Poland reached 4.3 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion or 1.0 billion euros, in retail prices).
In 2020, according to the PMR, a Poland-based market research group, forecasts covered by the latest report “Cardiac medications market in Poland 2015. Development forecasts for 2015-2020”, the value will increase to 5.6 billion zlotys.
Strong position of cardiac medications despite a drop in the growth rate
