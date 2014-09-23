Relax intellectual property restrictions in developing markets, urges new CPhI Worldwide report

Pharma must take an evolutionary approach if it wishes to remain sustainable, according to the first part of the latest report from CPhI Worldwide, part of UBM Live’s pharmaceutical portfolio.
The report, by Vijay Shah, executive director and chief operating officer of Piramal, Dilip Shah, chief executive of Vision Consulting, and Girish Malohtra, president of EPCOT International, have identified more efficient manufacturing processes as areas where companies could stand to improve.
The report states that drug developers need to open up access to drugs to more of the world’s population, and Mr Malohtra in particular argues that the industry has relied for too long on selling its drugs to the developed world. Increased process innovations would bring cost savings and increased profits and open up new markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze