Report: R&D market is diversifying innovation, with increased partnerships, mergers and revenue sharing models

The R&D sector is set to grow at more than 8% driven by new evaluation techniques, according to CPhI Worldwide’s Pharma Insights report on R&D.

The report shows that the R&D market is diversifying innovation, with increased out/in licensing of technology, partnerships, and mergers. Improvements in evaluation have also been credited with helping the sector grow by 8%, with long-term objectives now being considered at earlier stages within the development process. It adds that the industry is evolving its model, maintaining innovative output whilst also standardizing approaches to measuring effectiveness and returns on investment.

Balancing long and short-term goals was seen as a major challenge by 53% of companies and improving efficiency also highlighted the growing efforts to improve return on investment between stages. However, a clear trend has emerged with more companies involving their commercial side at an earlier stage, some 30% beginning in pre-clinical and a further 30% prior to Phase III.