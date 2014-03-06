Report: R&D market is diversifying innovation, with increased partnerships, mergers and revenue sharing models

The R&D sector is set to grow at more than 8% driven by new evaluation techniques, according to CPhI Worldwide’s Pharma Insights report on R&D.
The report shows that the R&D market is diversifying innovation, with increased out/in licensing of technology, partnerships, and mergers. Improvements in evaluation have also been credited with helping the sector grow by 8%, with long-term objectives now being considered at earlier stages within the development process. It adds that the industry is evolving its model, maintaining innovative output whilst also standardizing approaches to measuring effectiveness and returns on investment.
Balancing long and short-term goals was seen as a major challenge by 53% of companies and improving efficiency also highlighted the growing efforts to improve return on investment between stages. However, a clear trend has emerged with more companies involving their commercial side at an earlier stage, some 30% beginning in pre-clinical and a further 30% prior to Phase III.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze