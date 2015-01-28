Russia may face shortage of anti-AIDS drugs in 2015

Russia may face with a shortage of anti-AIDS drugs in 2015 due to the current complex situation in the national economy and devaluation of the rouble, according to recent statements of Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Russian Federal Research and Methodological Center for Prevention and Control of AIDS.

According to Mr Pokrovsky, at present there are about 700,000 HIV-infected people in the country of which about 350,000 should regularly receive therapy.

The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent reports that the number of HIV-infected patients in Russia is steadily growing. In 2013 about 80,000 new cases were registered. The figures for 2014 have not yet been announced but, according to people at the Russian Ministry of Health, they will be significantly higher the figures of 2013.